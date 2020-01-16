Burglars steal couple’s beloved British bulldogs Rocco and Remy

A pair have been left heartbroken after burglars broke into their house and stole their two prized pedigree British bulldogs.

Amanda Lloyd and her boyfriend Jay Junior, 21, returned to their flat within the Quinton space of Birmingham to search out raiders had snatched beloved pets Rocco and Remy.

Police are actually searching the burglars who additionally took an XBox within the raid between 12pm and 3pm on Tuesday, amid fears the pets might have been stolen to order.

Amanda Lloyd, of Quinton, Birmingham, pictured along with her beloved canines Rocco and Remy

Police are actually searching the burglars amid fears the pets might have been stolen to order

The couple have issued an attraction for the return of the canines. Manufacturing engineer Mr Junior had been at his brother’s 18th birthday celebration when the crime occurred.

He mentioned: ‘The entire place was turned the wrong way up. Personally I believe I used to be focused. I do not suppose they have been simply petty burglars, I believe they got here for the canines.

‘I am a non-public particular person however I believe the burglars or somebody has seen me strolling the canines and going into the constructing. They’re pedigree uncommon British bulldogs.

‘Rocco is my boy, he’ll be one on the finish of this month and Remy is ten months outdated. They’re each very distinctive canines. If somebody was driving down the street and noticed the canines they’d flip their head, you do not see many canines like these about.

‘It is partly their construct but additionally their distinctive colors. Rocco is lilac and tan colored. He is a giant softie with large droopy brown eyes and tan eyebrows.

Rocco, who can be one 12 months outdated this month, was described by proprietor Jay Junior as ‘my boy’

‘He loves everybody, he is a giant dope. In a means I’m glad they’re very pleasant however they’ll go along with anybody. Anybody who comes into the flat they might have seen as a good friend.

‘He is chipped, additionally they stole his black harness. Rocco may be very quick – he solely stands 14 inches tall – however may be very stocky and weighs 27 kilograms.

‘Remy is white, gray and black, she’s merle camouflage, multi colored. She’s chipped too and had a canine camouflage harness. She has one blue eye. She had an operation on each eyes two weeks in the past and is recovering from that.

‘She was doing tremendous however she wants eye drops which the burglars did not take. Additionally they took the chip particulars for each canines and their Kennel Membership papers, mainly all their pedigree paperwork.

‘They needed to search the flat for that paperwork, they clearly wished it. They took the canines’ vaccination paperwork, so that they have all the pieces.’

Remy is white, gray and black. She can be chipped and had a canine camouflage harness

Miss Lloyd was on the fitness center on the time of the break-in. She mentioned: ‘I do know they’re maybe simply canines to some individuals, however they have been like our infants.

‘We’re completely devastated. Our households and buddies are serving to us attempt to elevate consciousness of what is occurred. I put an attraction on Fb and it is had greater than 13,000 shares.

The couple, who stay in Birmingham, have issued an attraction for the return of the canines

‘We do not really feel the police have completed something a lot to assist. It took them hours to return out and after they did they only appeared spherical. They aren’t sending out forensics to the flat till as we speak.

‘They did not give us a lot hope. We’re interesting to the general public to assist unfold the phrase concerning the canines and speak to us with any data, any sightings, something that may assist.

‘We aren’t all in favour of realizing who took them, we simply need the canines again. They could possibly be left at a vet’s or somebody may ship an nameless message about the place they could possibly be left. We simply need them house protected and nicely.’

Near tears, she added: ‘I got here house and was calling them and so they did not come out to see me and I did not perceive it. I could not consider they have been gone.

‘The canines went in all places with us. The again of our automobile is filled with their stuff, we did not like leaving them on their very own after we did not need to.

‘We love them. I am terrified they could possibly be shipped off to a breeding farm. We predict the individuals who took them have been professionals who knew what they wished and the paperwork they wanted.’

The couple are actually hoping for a breakthrough within the case. Miss Lloyd mentioned: ‘We have spoken to all our neighbours however none had CCTV.

A West Midlands Police attraction on Twitter yesterday mentioned: ‘Have you ever seen these lacking canines?’

‘We have been instructed of a sighting of 1 canine that appeared like Remy being walked by a girl alongside Center Leasow, Quinton, at about 4pm the day the canines have been taken.

‘It did not have a lead on. That is only a two minute stroll from us. We’re looking for out extra data.’

A West Midlands Police attraction mentioned: ‘Have you ever seen these lacking canines? They have been stolen throughout a housebreaking in Quinton on January 14 someday between 12 midday and 3pm.

‘Their house owners are understandably distraught and we want your assist to search out Remy and Rocco so we will reunite them. Remy wants remedy which the thieves don’t have.

‘You probably have any details about their whereabouts or have been supplied these canines on the market please get in contact by way of Reside Chat or name 101. Crime reference quantity: 20BW/12166B/20.’