Burj Khalifa Lights Up In Support Of Australia Over Devastating Wildfires

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai, lit up in solidarity with Australia the place devastating fires are nonetheless burning

Dubai:

The world’s tallest tower, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, lit up Wednesday evening in solidarity with Australia the place devastating fires are nonetheless burning.

The bushfires have consumed about 10 million hectares (100,000 sq. kilometres), leaving no less than 28 folks useless and destroying greater than 2,000 houses since September.

The skyscraper, which is 828 metres (2,717 toes) excessive, lit up with the assertion “We can all help” and the hashtag MatesHelpMates to point out help for Australia.

The Emirates Crimson Crescent is fundraising to help Australia’s emergency response.

In collaboration with @expo2020dubai#BurjKhalifa lights up for Australia to unfold hope, energy and help to its folks throughout these making an attempt occasions to get again stronger. #MatesHelpMatespic.twitter.com/Lo1JxaNXD3 – Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) January 15, 2020

The fires have dominated headlines globally, prompting an outpouring of support for victims.

As much as a billion animals might have died within the fires, which can drive some species nearer to extinction, environmental teams say.

Final week, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison thanked the oil-rich United Arab Emirates for its “condolences and offers of support”.

Australia skilled its driest and hottest 12 months on document in 2019, with its highest common most temperature of 41.9 levels Celsius (107.four levels Fahrenheit) recorded in mid-December.

