Burna Boy – “Money Play”

Although he's been making music for many of this decade, the Nigerian pop star Burna Boy skilled a worldwide breakout this yr together with his fourth full-length album, African Large . His 2019 victory lap has included a assured The Tonight Present efficiency a number of weeks in the past, and as we speak he's again with a model new observe known as ” Money Play. “
“I'm highlighting the importance of moving with the 'cheese' at all times,” he stated in a press launch. “‘ No dey carry money play ’is a phrase of recommendation / stern warning to by no means lose the hustle mentality.”
Hearken to it beneath.
“Money Play” is out now.
