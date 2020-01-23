Burning big rig closes northbound Interstate 5 in Castaic

All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed due to a burning semi-truck on the freeway.

The closure is at Lake Hughes Street in Castaic, in keeping with the California Freeway Patrol.

Vacationers headed north out of Los Angeles are suggested to keep away from the world.

The Los Angeles County Hearth Division is working with a crew from Angeles Nationwide Forest to extinguish the truck and the quarter-acre brush fireplace brought on by the burning semi. The comb fireplace will not be spreading shortly.