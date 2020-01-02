Burnley 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Burnley proceed to tread water within the Premier League underneath Sean Dyche however can they thrive – not simply survive – in 2019/20?

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures: Full schedule, TV and stay stream information

Burnley's 2019/20 season together with fixtures, new kits, switch information and TV info.

Burnley fixtures 2019/20

January

11: Chelsea v Burnley (three:00pm)

19: Burnley v Leicester (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

22: Man Utd v Burnley (eight:15pm) BT Sport

February

2: Burnley v Arsenal (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

WINTER BREAK

15: Southampton v Burnley (12:30pm) BT Sport

22: Burnley v Bournemouth (three:00pm)

29: Newcastle v Burnley (three:00pm)

March

7: Burnley v Tottenham (three:00pm)

14: Manchester Metropolis v Burnley (three:00pm)

21: Burnley v Watford (three:00pm)

April

four: Crystal Palace v Burnley (three:00pm)

11: Burnley v Sheffield United (three:00pm)

18: West Ham v Burnley (three:00pm)

25: Liverpool v Burnley (three:00pm)

Might

2: Burnley v Wolves (three:00pm)

9: Norwich v Burnley (three:00pm)

17: Burnley v Brighton (three:00pm)

Burnley equipment 2019/20

Burnley are returning to Umbro for the primary time since 1981 with their new 2019/20 equipment. The traditional claret stays on the house equipment and Burnley revealed there was an 11 per cent enhance in gross sales in comparison with their earlier equipment launch.

And their away equipment is a lightweight blue brief with patterned chest.

Try the Burnley equipment right here.

Behind The Scenes Video: Umbro Equipment Shoothttps://t.co/F2Nh7yAklY — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July three, 2019

Burnley switch information

Performed offers will seem right here as they’re accomplished

IN

Joel Senior (Curzon Ashton) – Undisclosed

Erik Pieters (Stoke) – £1m

Jay Rodriguez (West Brom) – £5m

Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Leeds) – £2.48m

OUT

Anders Lindegaard – Launched

Jon Walters – Retired

Peter Crouch – Launched

Tom Heaton (Aston Villa) – £7.92m

Methods to watch Burnley video games on TV and stay streaming

Burnley stadium details

Identify: Turf Moor

Capability: 22,546

Location: Burnley

12 months opened: 1883

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 73 yards

Burnley 2019/20 season preview

How will Burnley fare in 2019/20?

Try our Burnley season preview