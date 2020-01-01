Burnley v Aston Villa: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Aston Villa journey to Burnley in a bid to reverse their descent into the Premier League relegation mire.

The Villans have struggled to stay factors on the board over Christmas and their turmoil was compounded with a Three-Zero defeat ti Watford final weekend.

Burnley stay inconsistent – with a stack of wins and defeats to nil – however proceed sit comfortably within the higher areas of the underside half.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the things it is advisable to learn about learn how to watch the Burnley v Aston Villa sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Burnley v Aston Villa?

Burnley v Aston Villa will kick off at 12:30pm on New Yr’s Day (Wednesday 1st January 2020).

Learn how to watch Burnley v Aston Villa on TV and stay stream

The sport can be proven stay on BT Sport 2 from 12:00pm.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Burnley are an all-or-nothing facet who appear to select the proper instances to say factors in opposition to these round them whereas leaving the elite sides to their very own enterprise.

Villa arrive at Turf Moor in more and more dire straits regardless of the most effective efforts of Jack Grealish. It may very well be one other tough afternoon for Dean Smith’s males.

Prediction: Burnley 2-Zero Aston Villa