Burnley v Leicester: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Burnley are in dire straits forward of their Premier League conflict with Leicester at Turf Moor.

The Clarets have misplaced 4 consecutive video games, a run that has coincided with Watford, Everton and Southampton belatedly kick-starting their seasons.

Watch Burnley v Leicester with a NOW TV Sky Sports activities day move

Sean Dyche’s males are one weekend of poor outcomes away from slipping into the underside three and will probably be determined to claw one thing from Leicester.

The Foxes’ obscure hopes of inspiring a title race have didn’t materialise, however they are going to be greater than content material with nailing down their Champions League spot between now and Might.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the pieces it’s worthwhile to learn about how you can watch the Burnley v Leicester recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Burnley v Leicester?

Burnley v Leicester will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 19th January 2020.

The right way to watch Burnley v Leicester on TV and dwell stream

You possibly can watch the sport dwell on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Essential Occasion or on-line by way of the SkyGo app from 1:00pm.

Sky prospects can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

Discover out extra about the very best Sky packages

In case you don’t have Sky, you may watch the match by NOW TV. You may get a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all while not having a contract. NOW TV might be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.

Seize a Sky Sports activities Day Move for simply £9.99

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Leicester have suffered some disappointing ends in current weeks however they have to be cautious of giving up on their season with a lot soccer nonetheless to play.

If Brendan Rodgers can elevate his group’s spirits following their defeat to Southampton, they need to have greater than sufficient to overpower Burnley.

Prediction: Burnley Zero-2 Leicester