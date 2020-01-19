Burnley v Leicester: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Burnley are in dire straits forward of their Premier League conflict with Leicester at Turf Moor.

The Clarets have misplaced 4 consecutive video games, a run that has coincided with Watford, Everton and Southampton belatedly kick-starting their seasons.

Watch Burnley v Leicester

Sean Dyche’s males are one weekend of poor outcomes away from slipping into the underside three and shall be determined to claw one thing from Leicester.

The Foxes’ imprecise hopes of inspiring a title race have didn’t materialise, however they are going to be greater than content material with nailing down their Champions League spot between now and Could.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every little thing it’s essential learn about the way to watch the Burnley v Leicester recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Burnley v Leicester?

Burnley v Leicester will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 19th January 2020.

Learn how to watch Burnley v Leicester on TV and reside stream

You may watch the sport reside on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Principal Occasion or on-line through the SkyGo app from 1:00pm.

If you happen to don't have Sky, you may watch the match via NOW TV.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Leicester have suffered some disappointing leads to latest weeks however they have to be cautious of giving up on their season with a lot soccer nonetheless to play.

If Brendan Rodgers can carry his workforce’s spirits following their defeat to Southampton, they need to have greater than sufficient to overpower Burnley.

Prediction: Burnley Zero-2 Leicester