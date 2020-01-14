Burnley v Leicester: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Burnley are in dire straits forward of their Premier League conflict with Leicester at Turf Moor.

The Clarets have misplaced 4 consecutive video games, a run that has coincided with Watford, Everton and Southampton belatedly kick-starting their seasons.

Sean Dyche’s males are one weekend of poor outcomes away from slipping into the underside three and will likely be determined to claw one thing from Leicester.

The Foxes’ imprecise hopes of inspiring a title race have didn’t materialise, however they are going to be greater than content material with nailing down their Champions League spot between now and Might.

The whole lot you'll want to learn about how you can watch the Burnley v Leicester recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Burnley v Leicester?

Burnley v Leicester will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 19th January 2020.

How you can watch Burnley v Leicester on TV and reside stream

You’ll be able to watch the sport reside on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Essential Occasion or on-line through the SkyGo app from 1:00pm.

Who will win?

Leicester have suffered some disappointing leads to latest weeks however they should be cautious of giving up on their season with a lot soccer nonetheless to play.

If Brendan Rodgers can raise his group’s spirits following their defeat to Southampton, they need to have greater than sufficient to overpower Burnley.

Prediction: Burnley Zero-2 Leicester