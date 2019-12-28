Burnley v Man Utd: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Manchester United make the quick journey to face Burnley this weekend as they bid to rediscover constant successful kind.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every part you could learn about easy methods to watch the Burnley v Man Utd recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Burnley v Man Utd?

Burnley v Man Utd will kick off at 7:45pm on Saturday 28th December 2019.

watch Burnley v Man Utd on TV and reside stream

The sport will probably be proven reside on BT Sport 1 from 7:00pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport.

When you don't have or need BT broadband, you may add BT Sport to current broadband or TV providers together with Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

United produced an emphatic show to beat Newcastle Four-1 at Outdated Trafford on Boxing Day however have to again up robust outcomes… with extra robust outcomes.

Patchy kind will steer United nowhere related with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the wheel, however a victory over Burnley would put strain on the groups above with Chelsea teetering on the sting of the highest 4.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Man Utd