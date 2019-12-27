Burnley v Man Utd: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Manchester United make the quick journey to face Burnley this weekend as they bid to rediscover constant successful type.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every thing it’s worthwhile to learn about find out how to watch the Burnley v Man Utd sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Burnley v Man Utd?

Burnley v Man Utd will kick off at 7:45pm on Saturday 28th December 2019.

The right way to watch Burnley v Man Utd on TV and stay stream

The sport can be proven stay on BT Sport 1 from 7:00pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you happen to’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you possibly can add it to your current contract for a further £10.00 per 30 days. For brand spanking new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 per 30 days.

If you happen to don’t have or need BT broadband, you possibly can add BT Sport to current broadband or TV companies together with Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

United produced an emphatic show to beat Newcastle Four-1 at Previous Trafford on Boxing Day however must again up sturdy outcomes… with extra sturdy outcomes.

Patchy type will steer United nowhere related with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the wheel, however a victory over Burnley would put stress on the groups above with Chelsea teetering on the sting of the highest 4.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Man Utd