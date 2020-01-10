“Burnt?” BJP Jabs Arvind Kejriwal With “Paap Ki Adalat” Spoof Video

An actor mimicked Arvind Kejriwal within the video.

New Delhi:

The Delhi BJP on Friday intensified its social media warfare with the ruling Aam Aadmi Get together (AAP) by sharing a spoof video on Twitter to mock Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Within the video, titled “Paap Ki Adalat”, an actor describes Mr Kejriwal’s lookalike as “someone who behaves like a novice” and “who takes a U-turn on everything”. The AAP branded it as “boring content”.

“The leader who got his political tummy on the basis of Anna’s hunger, the leader who fooled voters with his false promises, who broke people’s heart after taking their votes, Delhi’s chief, who behaves like a novice, who takes a U-turn on everything, who performs gimmicks,” the actor says in his introduction to Mr Kejriwal’s lookalike, who quickly is available in entrance of the digicam.

Mimicking Mr Kejriwal, his lookalike then takes an oath saying he would solely say the reality within the interview. “And even if I lie, there is no problem, as I can later take a U-turn,” he says. The actor additionally says that he considers individuals of Delhi “a vote bank”.

The seven-minute video, tweeted to ridicule AAP and Mr Kejriwal, has over 2,400 retweets.

‘PAAP’ ki Adalat… pic.twitter.com/mpnbi417ay — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) January 10, 2020

The AAP was not amused. “So much effort to ridicule one man. Is this all you got ? PS : Boring content. If you need any advice on content or satire please get in touch with us,” it tweeted from its official deal with.

A lot effort to ridicule one man. Is that this all you bought ? PS : Boring content material. In the event you want any recommendation on content material or satire please get in contact with us. https://t.co/OjZrkNOPsy — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 10, 2020

“Burnt? This is just the beginning,” the BJP retorted, sharing a meme with actor Akshay Kumar’s image.

जली ना? अभी तो बस शुरुआत है… https://t.co/p9N62KjICSpic.twitter.com/YbvmuMEPYR — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) January 10, 2020

This comes days after Mr Kejriwal and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari exchanged jibes on Twitter over the BJP’s promise that it might supply 5 instances extra subsidy than the Aam Aadmi Get together (AAP) authorities on energy and water payments within the metropolis if voted to energy.

Mr Kejriwal is hoping to get his second successive time period as Chief Minister by successful the Delhi Meeting Election, polling for which can happen on February eight. His celebration has mentioned it should return to energy, and can higher its 2015 tally of 67 within the 70-strong meeting.

The counting of votes will happen on February 11.