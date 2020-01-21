Burnt Bodies Of Man, Woman, Mouths Taped, Found In Chhattisgarh

The police suspect involvement of the lady’s husband. (Representational)

Durg, Chhattisgarh:

A girl, her child daughter and a person had been discovered lifeless at her residence in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district at this time, the police stated. The mouths of the person and the lady had been sealed with tapes and their our bodies had been partially burnt, they added.

The police rounded up the lady’s husband from a railway station in neighbouring Odisha, suspecting him of involvement within the killings.

Early at this time morning, an unidentified individual informed known as and informed the lady’s mom that her daughter and son- in-law had been engulfed in flames of their rented flat following which she alerted the police, a senior official stated. The caller had used the lady’s telephone to make the decision, he stated.

Initially, it was thought the person whose physique was discovered subsequent to the lady, was her husband. The police are attempting to ascertain his identification.

The police additionally discovered phrases scribbled on a wall of the home, saying the lady was in “relationship with many”, an angle which is but to be probed, he stated.

As per preliminary investigation, after separating from her first husband a number of years in the past, the lady married one other man. She gave delivery to her daughter two months in the past, the official stated.