January 6, 2020 | 7:41pm

The tour bus by which three New Yorkers have been ejected to their deaths in a Pennsylvania crash Sunday had no passenger seatbelts, federal investigators revealed on Monday.

Bus driver Shuang Qing Feng had simply handed a FedEx tractor-trailer and was rounding a downhill curve when he “lost control” and struck a concrete median alongside the Pennsylvania Turnpike about 30 miles east of Pittsburgh early Sunday, stated Jennifer Homendy of the Nationwide Transportation Security Board in a press briefing.

The bus rocketed up an embankment, flipped onto its facet and slid again down into the barrier, sending Feng, 58, flying out of driver’s seat and onto the roadway, in accordance with authorities.

It stays unclear whether or not Feng was sporting a seatbelt — however Homendy stated it’s now identified that his 56 passengers by no means had the choice, because the bus was unequipped with the security gadgets.

“It was devastating,” stated Homendy, of her impression of the crash’s aftermath. “I imagine if you were in this accident that it was scary.”

With the bus defenseless to oncoming visitors, the FedEx truck then slammed into its undercarriage, launching two passengers onto the roadway: Eileen Zelis Aria, 35, and Jaremy Vazquez, 9.

All three victims from the bus hailed from New York: Feng from Queens, Aria from The Bronx and Vazquez from Brooklyn.

One other two folks have been killed — Pennsylvania residents Dennis Kehler, 48, and Daniel Kepner, 53 — when their UPS tractor-trailer slammed into the bus moments later.

A Mercedes and a second UPS truck additionally crashed into the pile-up, although the occupants of these automobiles weren’t among the many roughly 60 folks killed or injured.

Investigators are analyzing whether or not snowy circumstances factored into the crash, however Homendy cautioned that the NTSB doubtless gained’t make a proper ruling for 18 to 24 months.

Among the many potential clues they’ll use to attempt to reconstruct the chain-reaction crash are an outward-facing digicam from one of many vans, and the bus’s engine management module, stated Homendy.

The ECM — the closest factor a bus has to an plane’s black field — was recovered, however investigators nonetheless have to judge whether or not its information was compromised within the smash-up.

The bus, owned by New Jersey-based Z&D Excursions, left Queens late Saturday, made stops in Decrease Manhattan and New Jersey, and was en path to stations in Cincinnati, Ohio and Louisville, Kentucky when tragedy struck, stated Homendy.

A Nov. 2018 federal compliance evaluate discovered “no issues, no violations” with Z&D, and the bus concerned handed a security inspection simply final month, in accordance with Homendy.