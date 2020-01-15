Businessman sentenced to 30 months in federal prison in conspiracy to bribe a veterans affairs official in Colorado

A businessman has been sentenced to greater than two years in federal jail for his function in a conspiracy to bribe a U.S. Division of Veterans Affairs official to achieve unfair benefits in procuring contracts.

Anthony Bueno, 45, was sentenced to 30 months in jail adopted by three years of supervised launch, in response to a information launch from the U.S. Legal professional’s Workplace, District of Colorado.

In line with courtroom data, Bueno and his enterprise associate, Robert Revis, organized for an undercover FBI agent to make funds to VA official Dwane Nevins to control the federal government contracting course of. The spy was posing as a veteran and small enterprise proprietor.

Bueno was remanded into custody instantly after the sentencing earlier than U.S. District Court docket Choose R. Brooke Jackson, in response to a Tuesday information launch. Bueno pleaded responsible within the case in September.

“Illegally manipulating the government contracting process will result in harsh consequences,” mentioned U.S. Legal professional Jason Dunn. “Mr. Bueno will now have more than two years in federal prison and a lifetime as a convicted felon to think about the harm he caused taxpayers.”

As a part of the bribery scheme, Bueno and Revis, conspiring with Nevins, a specialist on the VA’s Community Contracting Workplace in Colorado, “agreed to submit bids from small businesses owned by veterans disabled during military service (one of whom was the undercover FBI agent) under contract with Bueno and Revis’ consulting company so that federal contracts would be set aside for only those companies,” in response to the information launch. “As Bueno explained to the undercover agent, the conspirators would then ‘own all the dogs on the track,’ meaning their clients were guaranteed to get the contracts.”

Nevins pleaded responsible in September to each depend of an indictment in opposition to him, together with counts of conspiracy, receiving bribes, extortion, and felony conflicts of pursuits. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 19. Revis pleaded responsible in April to a single depend of supplementing the wage of a federal official. His sentencing is scheduled for March 2.

“This sentence illustrates the serious consequences of undermining the federal contracting process,” mentioned Gregg Hirstein, particular agent in cost, VA’s Workplace of Inspector Common. “We will always hold accountable those who seek to corrupt the VA’s business practices.”

Bueno additionally pleaded responsible in September, in a separate case, to conspiring to launder cash in a wire fraud scheme through which he used false illustration about funding alternatives to acquire greater than one million from a number of victims. Sentencing in that case is scheduled for Jan. 23.