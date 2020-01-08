Busy Phillips reveals she wore BOOB POWDER to the Golden Globes

By Danielle Zoellner For Dailymail.com

Printed: 08:04 EST, eight January 2020 | Up to date: 08:12 EST, eight January 2020

Busy Philipps has revealed her pink carpet secret through the Golden Globes, and it concerned utilizing boob powder to manage her sweat.

On Sunday, the 40-year-old actress joined the slew of A-list celebrities attending the 77th Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton Resort in Beverly Hills, California.

She revealed on Instagram whereas preparing for the awards present that she was utilizing a particular type of boob powder to manage her sweat earlier than showing in entrance of cameras.

Because the title of the product suggests, the MegaBabe Bust Mud works to forestall sweating within the cleavage space and across the boobs, to assist customers keep away from any doubtlessly embarrassing stains.

The modern product was vital for Philipps earlier than she walked the pink carpet in a strappy, burgundy sequined robe, a lot in order that she determined to share with two million followers.

Though the previous E! star didn’t share whether or not or not the mud met her excessive expectations, nevertheless photographs of Philipps on the pink carpet confirmed her wanting completely satisfied and relaxed as she posed for the cameras in her plunging robe.

In its product description, MegaBabe’s Bust Mud boasts that it ‘prevents annoying sweat stains from seeping via your prime’.

It is made with 100 per cent pure elements – together with aloe and lavender – and needs to be sprayed straight on and across the cleavage for optimum use.

Whereas Philipps may not have shared her private ideas in regards to the Bust Mud, reviewers on-line praised the product, saying ‘the stuff works’ regardless that they have been skeptical at first about utilizing.

‘These things works! I used to be skeptical, however needed to attempt. I will probably be ordering some for each girl in my life,’ one reviewer wrote.

The product just isn’t the primary treatment for uncomfortable physique points that MegaBabe has launched.

Again in 2017, the model launched its first ever product, an anti-chafe stick known as Thigh Rescue, which it says ‘permits thighs that rub to glide easily towards one another’.

On Sunday night, Philipps not solely shared how she saved her sweat at bay on the pink carpet, however she additionally gave Dawson’s Creek followers a enjoyable reunion by taking footage alongside former co-star and pal Michelle Williams.

The pair have been pictured collectively on the pink carpet forward of the awards present.

They then reunited once more at Los Angeles, California, Italian spot Jon and Vinny’s with Williams’ fiance Thomas Kail.

Philipps shared a snap of everybody collectively sitting on the desk alongside WIlliams’ Golden Globe, which she received that night for greatest actress in a restricted collection or movement image made for TV.

‘Goodnight my bbs,’ Philipps wrote within the caption.