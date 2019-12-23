Butcher slapped with more than 20 tickets for parking on the same double yellow lines near his shop

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

A butcher who has been given greater than 20 tickets for parking on the identical yellow strains insists he’ll proceed to depart his automotive there till wardens show they’re allowed to advantageous him.

Gareth Promote, 35, from Redhill, says Nook Farm Shut, in Tadworth, is a non-public highway, and Reigate and Banstead Borough Council visitors enforcement officers due to this fact haven’t any jurisdiction to slap a set penalty discover on his automotive.

The wardens are actually popping out each day, he says, however he has no intention of paying the fines.

The council says his parking is ‘obstructive and harmful’ and its wardens will proceed to ticket him till highways authority Surrey County Council tells them in any other case.

Mr Promote who works close by, parks on double yellow strains near the junction with Cross Highway.

‘As a result of it’s a non-public highway, the council can not implement them,’ he stated.

‘As a result of it solely says ‘non-public highway’ half means down the highway individuals suppose it is just non-public there, however the entire highway is non-public.’

Mr Promote says he has affirmation that he’s proper.

First he requested the borough council to wash up a carpark space on the highway earlier than the ‘non-public’ signal after which he requested the county council to repair a damaged kerb close to the highway’s entrance.

Each authorities instructed him that they had no jurisdiction to do the works as a result of the highway is non-public, he stated.

The borough council’s parking companies group has additionally instructed him there’s a visitors regulation order in place, however Mr Promote says they’ve been unable to offer proof.

He has been instructed the council has had complaints about entry for bin lorries, however says the spot through which he parks doesn’t have an effect on them.

‘I’m not going to not park there in the event that they [the council] cannot give me the explanation to point out I should not park there,’ he stated.

Parking on a non-public residential highway Penalty cost notices are issued by native authorities in case you park for too lengthy or in an incorrect spot in a public space. Nonetheless some roads are privately owned by residents. In response to the Residents Recommendation Bureau as non-public landowners, they’re entitled to impose ‘affordable phrases’ and circumstances on individuals utilizing their land and you possibly can get a ticket in case you break these phrases. The residents might ask the native authority to ‘undertake’ the highway, in order that it is handled like public roads within the space and attended by the native authority’s visitors wardens. In any other case they might come to an settlement with a non-public parking operator to handle restrictions on the highway.

‘I wish to take them to courtroom for harassment and for fraud – it’s fraudulent asking individuals for cash once they should not.

‘The parking within the space has received quite a bit worse. They are saying they will solely ship visitors wardens to watch the parking in entrance of the outlets [in one-hour bays] as soon as each eight weeks, however they will ship one to ticket me daily.’

Mr Promote has not been contacted by the administration firm for the highway, however has sought clarification from it.

A spokesman for Reigate and Banstead Borough Council stated: ‘We’re conscious of this gentleman and he has a number of excellent parking tickets.

‘We at Reigate and Banstead Borough Council have legitimate Visitors Orders for the placement relationship again to 2004.

‘We all know this gentleman has a pending question with Surrey County Council concerning the possession of this specific piece of land.

‘We perceive SCC is at present investigating. Till we’re suggested in any other case, we’ll proceed to implement as we’re getting every day complaints from residents of this gentleman and his obstructive and harmful parking.’

The investigation will assist to find out whether it is classed as a public or non-public highway and if the native authority has the correct to deal with it like public roads within the space.