Butta Bomma song review: This song raises expectations from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo further

Ala VaikunthapurramulooTwitter

The makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have launched the much-awaited lyrical video of its fourth tune Butta Bomma, which has impressed the music lovers and raised the bar of the expectations from the film additional.

Aditya Music, which has bagged the audio rights of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has already launched three songs like Samajavaragamana, Ramuloo Ramulaa and OMG Daddy, which have gotten a historic response. They launch unveiled teaser of its fourth observe Butta Bomma and introduced that its full lyrical video can be launched on the eve of Christmas. After watching, the viewers stated that one other chartbuster is on the best way.

As promised, Aditya Music launched the total tune Butta Bomma on its YouTube channel on December 24. Fashionable star Allu Arjun tweeted the hyperlink to its lyrical video and wrote, “ButtaBomma Song out now… I personally really like this melody. Hope you like it too…. #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo #ButtaBomma.”

Butta Bomma is a melodious quantity, which has S Thaman’s music, Armaan Malik’s voice and Ramajogayya Sastry’s lyrics. Like the primary two songs of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the tune has additionally turn out to be an on the spot hit with music lovers, who cannot cease going gaga over melodious voice, stunning lyrics and foot-tapping music.

Listed below are some viewers’s opinions of the tune Butta Bomma shared on Twitter.

Imtiyaz @Imtiyaz19764172

#ButtaBomma Track Actually Good Track @MusicThaman Sir Actually Good Incredible Superior Music Givened Anna @ramjowrites Sir Actually Good Lyrics Writtened Sir ✍@ArmaanMalik22 Sir ur voice Properly Singing I like All Songs #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo

TuhaiMeraStylish™@GouseJilaniAA

On the spot Dependancy ♥♥Your music style at all times #ButtaBomma #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo

#Raviteja Cults @CultsRaviteja

#ButtaBomma >> #Samajavaragamana What a tune @MusicThaman bro ♥️ @ArmaanMalik22 vocals @ramjowrites lyrics wonderful All the most effective from all @RaviTeja_offl annayya followers #DiscoBeginsInOneMonth

Búńńý Bløød @imsanjuDJ

@alluarjun Love you Annayya Track kekaaa kiraak❤@MusicThaman nuvu thopu anna music lo Oosm,extraordinary music#ButtaBomma #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo ready for film

Nikhil Kumar @nikvenk

#ButtaBomma heared greater than 10 instances, quick ga ekisindi, #AlaVaikunthapurramloo songs all are my favourite, troublesome to decide on one @MusicThaman in sensational kind.. 2.04 degara @ramjowrites garu chaala Baga rasaru sir

Viswanadhasree @SreeViswanadha

#ButtaBomma Track Track Ki Dummu Duluputunnav Thaman Anna… One other Chart Buster Loading Wishing All The Good Luck For U Brother Tons Of Love @MusicThaman Mee Lyrics Ki Sathakoti Vandanalu Guruvu Garu @ramjowrites

Addicted_To_AA❤️ @premnan73751070

@MusicThaman anna be like:- itta kotte dhammu evarkaina undha ledha malli nanne strive cheymantararepeat mode lo vintunee unna tune what an incredible melody stuff guruji wahhh @ramjowrites #ButtaBomma #avpl4thsingle

Sateesh Varanasi @its_sateesh7