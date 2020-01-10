January 9, 2020 | 7:27pm

Pete Buttigieg touched off a storm of criticism on Twitter Thursday when he mentioned civilians killed in a passenger aircraft shot down by the Iranian army died due to a army “tit for tat” between the US and Iran.

Buttigieg, a 2020 presidential hopeful, made the assertion on Twitter after a number of studies revealed the doomed Ukrainian airliner was mistakenly shot down by an Iranian missile after lifting off from an airport in Tehran Wednesday.

“Innocent civilians are now dead because they were caught in the middle of an unnecessary and unwanted military tit for tat,” Buttigieg tweeted.

“My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of all 176 souls lost aboard this flight,” the previous South Bend, Indiana mayor added.

Conservatives pounced on Buttigieg — arguing Iran’s error was solely guilty for the crash.

“Uh, Pete, they weren’t ‘caught in the middle.’ They were shot down BY IRAN. Military incompetence by the leading state sponsor of terrorism. Just because Dems hate Trump doesn’t justify false equivalence w/ Iran,” Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted.

“Innocent civilians are now dead because of Iran. Full stop,” wrote Natalie Johnson, a Deputy Press Secretary for the Home GOP convention.

“Nope. Nope. Nope,” conservative columnist David French tweeted.

“Iran launched a missile strike against our own troops, and then blundered by shooting down a civilian airliner when it wasn’t even under attack. That’s the story. This is on Iran,” he added.

The Buttigieg marketing campaign didn’t instantly reply.