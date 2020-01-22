January 21, 2020 | eight:48pm | Up to date January 21, 2020 | eight:50pm

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg elicited a second of awkward silence throughout a marketing campaign occasion in Iowa that’s sparking comparisons to a different viral second through the 2016 election cycle.

Whereas a number of of his 2020 rivals — together with Sens. Bernie Sanders from Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota — are caught in Washington, D.C., serving as jurors in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump, Buttigieg was seizing the chance to get face-to-face time with Iowa voters.

“By having better hands guided by better values on those pulleys and levers of American government,” Buttigieg informed the group. “So I’m going to look to you to spread that sense of hope to those that you know.”

The candidate took a short pause, which was met with full silence by attendees.

“Come on!” Buttigieg exclaimed and awkwardly chuckled, to which the group applauded.

The second has sparked comparisons to former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who memorably urged his supporters to “please clap” at a marketing campaign occasion through the 2016 election.

“I really hope we get a ‘please clap’ moment every four years. Just beautiful,” Washington Examiner author Siraj Hashmi tweeted on Tuesday.

“Wow, Hollywood is *so* out of new ideas they even rebooted ‘Please clap,’” screenwriter Eric Haywood quipped.

Klobuchar had a “please clap” second final 12 months when she had boasted that in every of her elections, she received each congressional district in her state, together with that of former Rep. Michele Bachmann, a Republican.

After the viewers didn’t react to her victories, Klobuchar gave them permission to be excited.

“It’s when you guys are supposed to cheer, okay?” Klobuchar grinned, which prompted applause and a few laughter.

Again in February 2016, then-GOP candidate Jeb Bush unwittingly turned a political trendsetter at a marketing campaign occasion in New Hampshire.

“I think the next president needs to be a lot quieter but send a signal that we’re prepared to act in the national security interest of this country, to get back into the business of a more peaceful world,” Bush passionately stated, subtly swiping at then-Republican front-runner Donald Trump.

Nevertheless, like Buttigieg and Klobuchar, the previous governor confronted a prolonged silence from the group.

“Please clap,” Bush pleaded, which prompted applause and a few cheers.