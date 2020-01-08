Buttler Sparks Outrage After Expletive-Laden Rant At Philander

Jos Buttler may very well be in for some bother with the Worldwide Cricket Council (ICC) after a video of his x-rated rant at South African cricketer Vernon Philander went viral on Twitter. On a tense ultimate day through the second Take a look at between hosts South Africa and England, the stump mic picked up Buttler launching an indignant tirade on the South African after he appeared to get in the way in which of a throw to the English wicketkeeper. Social media was buzzing with many slamming the Englishman for his foul-mouthed rant however former England batsman Kevin Pietersen jumped to the defence of Buttler.

“Get out the f*****g way,” stated Buttler, prompting Philander to stare again at him. Buttler, although, did not cease and continued his abusive tirade.

Ben Stokes, who was stationed at first slip, additionally joined him, saying: “Don’t stare him out. He’s got a point, mate.”

Pietersen hooked up the video of the incident and referred to as for Buttler to be left alone, saying “this is Test Cricket and believe me, this is nothing compared to lots that goes on, on the field”.

Nevertheless, others weren’t in settlement with Pietersen and thought Buttler had overstepped the road.

Ben Stokes produced an explosive spell of bowling as England beat South Africa by 189 runs contained in the final hour of the fifth day of the second Take a look at at Newlands.

The win levelled the four-match World Take a look at championship sequence.

South Africa have been bowled out for 248, with the final wicket falling when solely eight.2 overs have been left within the match.

Stokes took the final three wickets within the area of 14 balls to clinch the victory. He completed with three for 35.

