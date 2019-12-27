By hook or by Crook, Worzel Gummidge is a TV wonder

By Christopher Stevens for Each day Mail

Printed: 19:03 EST, 26 December 2019 | Up to date: 19:08 EST, 26 December 2019

Score:

What larger horror might befall a 21st century baby than to be with out wi-fi or a telephone charger? ‘It’s going to be just like the olden days,’ gasped Susan to her brother John, reduce adrift from expertise in Worzel Gummidge (BBC1) – ‘just like the Nineties or one thing’.

The olden days have been director Mackenzie Criminal’s inspiration as he introduced this quick-tempered, slow-witted, muddle-headed scarecrow again to life. That did not imply going again 40 years, to the time when the character was first on TV, performed by former Physician Who Jon Pertwee from 1979 to 1981.

Criminal, who not solely starred as Worzel however wrote the script, has an abiding affection for the countryside. This primary emerged in his fantastic sitcom Detectorists, about a few dreamers in an East Anglian village who spend their leisure hours looking out with mild persistence for buried gold.

Detectorists wasn’t actually about novice archaeologists and their rivalries with the native historical past group. It was a hymn to the British countryside and the way our nationwide character has soaked into the soil. So too is his model of Worzel Gummidge. In his world, each baby may need a smartphone (or a ‘musical field’, because the puzzled stickman calls it when he hears the ringtone) however there is not any thrill like operating down a rustic lane and scrambling over a stile.

John (Thierry Wickens), Susan (India Brown) and Worzel Gummidge (Mackenzie Criminal), the celebs of the brand new BBC present

Right here, girls and boys do not solely wish to exit and play within the open air, however they’re truly allowed to. Townies Susan and John (India Brown and Thierry Wickens), staying with foster mother and father at Scatterbrook Farm, are despatched exploring inside 5 minutes. Other than over porridge at breakfast, the one time they see adults throughout daylight is that if one by accident nearly runs them over in a tractor.

To trendy mother and father, programmed to concern that their kids shall be kidnapped in the event that they step outdoors the home unsupervised, such freedom appears very very like negligence. However probably the most harmful predators in Worzel’s world are the crows, who wish to graduate from stealing grain to financial institution raids.

When the scarecrow tried to enlist their assist for a litter blitz, amassing plastic luggage caught in bushes, the birds demanded fee in weapons. And a chainsaw. (They settled for grain, although.) There was greater than a contact of the Carry Ons concerning the unique Worzel Gummidge, which was co-written by the Mail’s personal late Keith Waterhouse. Barbara Windsor performed Saucy Nancy, the ship’s figurehead who needed to marry the scarecrow. Joan Sims was haughty Mrs Bloomsbury-Barton, the woman of the manor.

Essentially the most harmful predators in Worzel’s world are the crows, who wish to graduate from stealing grain to financial institution raids

And, in fact, Worzel was hopelessly besotted with Una Stubbs as sharp-tongued Aunt Sally, the wood fairground attraction. She handled him with derision, which made his scarecrow coronary heart – a robin’s nest in his coat pocket – beat all of the sooner.

In Mackenzie’s rewrite, based mostly on the 1930s tales of Barbara Euphan Todd, Sally actually is his aunt – his mom’s bad-tempered sister – who lives in a rural museum. Vicky Pepperdine performed her as a shrill, ferocious harridan, the form of aunt PG Wodehouse would have recognised instantly, although with a touch of softness beneath the wood bands of her corset.

By dropping that operating joke of unrequited love – a really Seventies comedian remedy of what was once referred to as ‘the struggle of the sexes’ – Mackenzie’s Worzel feels way more conventional. The ‘groovy’ catchphrases that Pertwee cherished are gone too – no one says ‘I will be bum-swizzled’ or ‘Bozzy McCoo’. There was a cleverness to the route, acknowledging that this Worzel will attraction strongly to nostalgic adults who have been as soon as bookish kids. When the scarecrows gathered to carry out an historic ceremony, they danced alongside the skyline just like the procession led by Loss of life on the finish of Swedish director Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal. And no, I am not studying an excessive amount of into that.

Ah! The kindly scarecrow retrieves John’s iPhone from the sector and returns it to his residence, scaring the kid on arrival

On a mission: The storyline addresses environmental issues akin to world warming because the trio assist guarantee the sector’s late harvest arrives

Maybe daringly, the story hinted that local weather change is nothing so new. Worzel and the youngsters have been attempting to find a spell that might put the seasons again on observe however, as Aunt Sally defined, the climate wasn’t at all times dependable previously – citing the deep freeze of ’63 and the blistering heatwave of ’76.

Worzel’s costume added to the old style attraction. He wore a redcoat’s army frockcoat, which was both an heirloom from Waterloo or, extra doubtless, chucked out by the props division when Sean Bean hung up his rifle as Sharpe.

The haunting theme tune and soundtrack by folk-singing household The Unthanks echoed the notion that, even within the web period, magic nonetheless lingers within the countryside. Worzel returns this night with Sir Michael Palin because the Inexperienced Man – that pagan spirit of England’s inexperienced and nice land. There is a contact of the ‘previous gods’ about this revival.