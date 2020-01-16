News

Byleth from Fire Emblem joins Super Smash Bros Ultimate on 28th January

January 16, 2020
The Tremendous Smash Bros Final DLC fighter video presentation is underway and it has been unveiled that Byleth from the acclaimed Fireplace Emblem: Three Homes will be part of Tremendous Smash Bros Final. Byleth isn’t fairly prepared to affix the battle simply but so we should wait somewhat longer to get our arms on the character as Byleth shall be accessible on 28th January.


  1. Severely? ANOTHER Fireplace Emblem fighter?

    I see why they did this one final within the Cross- it’s a disappointment, even when this one does use greater than a sword.

  2. ugh

  3. Trash

