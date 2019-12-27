CA CEO Praises Ganguly’s “Innovative Thinking” For Four-Nation Tournament

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, the pioneer of the primary day-night Take a look at in India, has received cricket boards all world wide speaking together with his proposal for the four-nation event. The event, as proposed by Sourav Ganguly, may run as an annual event involving India, England and Australia, aside from a fourth crew. After the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) stated they’re open to dialogue for the event, Cricket Australia (CA) Chief Government Officer (CEO) Kevin Roberts praised Sourav Ganguly’s “innovative thinking” for the event.

“I think it’s an example of the innovative thinking coming out of the BCCI with Sourav Ganguly as president,” Roberts was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.com.

Roberts was additionally mighty impressed with the massive selections Sourav Ganguly has taken in a short while as BCCI president and believes the four-nation event shall be one other “potential innovation”.

“In his very short time, only a couple of months, we have already seen India commit to and host a day-night Test in Kolkata, so a brilliant result there. And now a suggestion around the Super Series, another potential innovation,” Roberts stated.

Nevertheless, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif had referred to as the four-nation event a “flop idea”. He believes it’s not “good news” for world cricket as with this event the “four countries will isolate the other member nations”.