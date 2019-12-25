CAA a legacy issue, we’ll challenge the challengers: PM Modi

Police vandalism in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar.













Condemning violence over the brand new citizenship legislation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stated the issue over the Citizenship Modification Act was considered one of “legacy issues”, asserting that “we will challenge the challengers”.

Greater than a dozen individuals have died throughout Uttar Pradesh in protests in opposition to the legislation. The harm to public property is estimated at round Rs 100 crore in seven districts of the state.

Addressing a gathering within the state capital after inaugurating the 25-ft tall bronze statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan, the state secretariat, Modi stated the legacy issues included Article 370, Ram temple challenge and Citizenship Modification Act.

“We have solved some of the problems that we got as legacy…We will challenge the challengers,” he stated, including the way in which to present citizenship to refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan has been cleared.

The nation celebrated the 95th delivery anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Wednesday.

On the event, the Prime Minister additionally stated authorities ought to work for future generations.

“So far, we have focused on our rights. But now, we should focus on our duties. A government should not work only for five years but also for five generations,” he stated, including those that harm public properties ought to query themselves. Individuals shouldn’t consider in rumours and misinformation,” stated the Prime Minister.

PM Modi praises UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The Prime Minister additionally praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for growth works he has undertaken within the state.

“Good governance is possible only when one takes an inclusive view. And, I am glad that Yodi Adityanath is following this,” he stated.

Modi additionally laid the muse of Atal Medical College in Lucknow and underlined the significance of preventive healthcare. He stated programmes similar to Swachch Bharat, Yoga and Match India are part of this.

“Preventive healthcare for animals is good for human health too,” Modi stated.

The Prime Minister stated the precedence of his authorities is “affordability of healthcare” and Ayushman Bharat is the largest such scheme on this planet.

He additionally stated as an MP, Vajpayee had given a brand new id to Lucknow and now (Union Defence Minister) Rajnath Singh is carrying ahead the nice work.