“CAA, CAA, Chhi Chhi”: Mamata Banerjee’s Slogan Against Citizenship Law

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds protests in opposition to Ctiizeship Modification Act.

Kolkata/ New Delhi:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who started her protest in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act or CAA final week, has coined a brand new slogan in opposition to the brand new regulation, leaving many amused. She repeated the slogan this afternoon for the second consecutive day as she addressed a protest march in Kolkata.

“Today’s protest is to fight for India,” Ms Banerjee instructed the gang as she is heard chanting: “CAA, CAA, Chhi Chii (CAA is bad).”

“CAB… NRC… wapas lo (Revoke the citizenship law and NRC),” she went on to say, including “CAB, NRC…lajja…lajja. BJP.. BJP lajja. (CAB, NRC…shame, shame… BJP… shame.. shame.”

The clip of Ms Banerjee chanting the slogan at Monday’s protest has been extensively shared on social media. “I’m just leaving this here, in case anyone needs to laugh uncontrollably. #CaaCaaChhiChhi” wrote a consumer, sharing the 45-second clip.

Within the feedback, one consumer identified: “I was there in this protest and had so much fun in joining her in ‘Chhi Chhi!”

On Monday, the Bengal Chief Minister wrote to her counterparts and opposition leaders throughout the nation to unite and say “no” to the centre’s controversial citizenship regulation and its plans for a nationwide NRC train. In her letter the Bengal Chief Minister known as for a gathering of opposition events to “chalk out concerted plan to save democracy”.