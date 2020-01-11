CAA comes into effect: Anurag Kashyap wants to see Narendra Modi’s father’s birth certificate

Narendra Modi, Anurag KashyapANI/Twitter

With the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) coming into impact on January 10, Anurag Kashyap has raised in voice in protest as soon as once more. The filmmaker, who has been vocal in opposition to the CAA ever because it was handed by Parliament on December 11, has now launched a private assaults in opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his household.

With the CAA coming into power, it facilitates non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan getting Indian citizenship any further.

Protesting in opposition to this on Twitter, Kashyap landed a private assault in opposition to Prime Minister Modi. Tweeting in Hindi, he demanded proof that PM Modi is educated and needed to see his diploma in “entire political science”.

Anurag Kashyap didn’t cease right here, he additionally mentioned that PM Narendra Modi ought to present his delivery certificates, together with that of his father and his complete household’s to the nation. Solely then he can ask for papers from residents. The filmmaker used the hashtag #f**kCAA as a mark of protest.

In separate tweets written in Hindi, the filmmaker expressed: “I want to see the ‘entire political science’ degree of the PM who is enforcing the CAA on us. First prove that Modi is literate. Then we’ll talk. #f**kCAA”

“Today CAA has been enforced. Tell Modi to first show his papers, his degree in ‘entire political science’ as well as his father’s and family’s birth certificate to the entire nation. Then ask for our papers. #f**kCAA”.

In a tweet calling the federal government “dumb” and evaluating CAA to demonetisation, the filmmaker shared: “This government will do dialogue if they know how to talk. They can not face a single question that’s not been vetted , they don’t have a plan , they haven’t put out a system. This is a dumb government. There CAA is like demonitisation. No plan. No vision. Just bullying. #f**kCAA”.

Actress Swara Bhasker additionally protested in opposition to the enforcement of CAA. Sharing the gazette notification issued by the Union house ministry that claims the Citizenship Modification Act has been purchased into power from January 10, 2020, the actress known as it a “Black Day for India”.