CAA “Good Law”, Should Be Accepted By People: Goa Congress Leader

Goa Congress chief John Fernandes says his occasion made errors within the final 70 years.

Panaji:

Goa Congress chief and former MP John Fernandes criticised his personal occasion for opposing the amended citizenship act, saying legal guidelines handed by Parliament shouldn’t be challenged on the streets.

Mr Fernandes, a former Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president, termed the Citizenship (Modification) Act (CAA) as a “good” legislation which must be accepted by folks.

The passage of the invoice in Parliament final month triggered protests throughout the nation#.

The Congress and different opposition events have criticised the brand new legislation that grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who got here to India earlier than December 31, 2014 to flee non secular persecution of their house nation.

Mr Fernandes was addressing a gathering in Panaji the place points like citizenship invoice and scrapping of Article 370, that supplied particular standing to Jammu and Kashmir, have been mentioned.

The previous GPCC chief, who held reigns of the occasion in Goa in 2013, mentioned: “When a law is passed by Parliament, no one should be instigated by the opposition to say anything against it on the streets.”

Commenting on protests round college campuses, together with in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia, Mr Fernandes mentioned: “I don’t think it is appropriate, what is going on. I know how it started. It started at Jamia Millia Islamia, I was a director to that board and I know how it was functioning therefore I resigned from that board.”

The 2-time former Rajya Sabha MP requested: “Can laws be made on the streets? Then it is law of the jungle. These topics are not to be debated (once passed by Parliament).”

The CAA is to be accepted by the folks of this nation as a result of these are good legal guidelines, he added.

“I belong to a particular political party but I have opinion as an individual. We have made mistakes in the last 70 years and why we should continue with the same mistakes?” he requested.

It isn’t anybody’s enterprise to persuade India on Article 370 and CAA, the Comgress chief mentioned, referring to Pakistan’s criticism on these points. “It is not for people across the border to dictate us terms about laws passed by our Parliament.”

“When a law is passed by Parliament it has to be accepted. Even if the prime minister is not from my party, I should accept him because he is PM of India,” Mr Fernandes mentioned.

The federal government says the citizenship legislation will assist non-Muslim minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations – Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh – to grow to be Indian residents simply in the event that they fled to India earlier than 2015 due to non secular persecution. However critics worry the CAA discriminates in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular ideas of the structure.