‘CAA meant to give citizenship, not snatch it away’: PM Modi in Kolkata

In an try to clear the ‘misconceptions’ relating to the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) that has fuelled widespread protests throughout the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, January 12, mentioned in Kolkata that the act is about giving rights and never about taking them away.

“CAA is a law to provide citizenship, it does not snatch citizenship. The government is providing citizenship through the law, it is not taking back the citizenship of anyone,” Modi mentioned whereas addressing youth at Belur Math.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses on the inaugural ceremony of the 4 refurbished Heritage Buildings, in Kolkata.IANS

The PM was talking on the event of the beginning anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the day when India celebrates Nationwide Youth Day throughout the nation. Modi mentioned youth and different residents of the nation are being misled on the CAA which got here into drive on Friday virtually a month after Parliament handed it on December 11.

The individuals who consider within the Structure of India will likely be given citizenship on the premise of sure legalities.

He mentioned that the federal government is following the trail proven by Mahatma Gandhi and the brand new citizenship regulation is facilitating these migrants dealing with persecution.

The prime minister’s feedback come at a time when the nation is witnessing violent protests towards the regulation, which consultants say is towards the Muslim group.

What does the CAA say?

The CAA seeks to offer Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Native residents supply prayers on a street throughout a protest towards a brand new citizenship regulation, in New Delhi.Reuters

