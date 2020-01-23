CAA Protests, Pranab Mukherjee Says, Will Deepen Democracy

Pranab Mukherjee says heartening to see protesters’ “assertion and belief in the Constitution”.

New Delhi:

Former President Pranab Mukherjee immediately stated the peaceable protests which are sweeping throughout the nation, will work to deepen its democratic roots. Whereas on one hand, the younger folks driving the protests are asserting their perception within the Structure, on the opposite, their dissent will go in the direction of rejuvenating democracy.

Talking at a perform in Delhi immediately, “Citizen Mukherjee” as the previous President has dubbed himself, stated, “Indian democracy has been tested time and again,” reported information company Press Belief of India.

“The last few months have witnessed people come out on the streets in large numbers, particularly the young, to voice out their views on issues which in their opinion are important,” PTI quoted him as saying.

“Their assertion and belief in the Constitution of India are particularly heartening to see. Consensus is the lifeblood of democracy. Democracy thrives on listening deliberating, discussing, arguing, even dissenting,” he added.