CAA row: No stay on Citizenship Act, SC gives Centre 4 weeks to respond

A 3-member SC bench was listening to over 140 petitions in opposition to the contentious Citizenship Modification Act amind nationwide protests.
A 3-member bench, headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, stated that interim order on CAA petitions can be heard by a five-judge structure bench.
What does the CAA say?
The CAA seeks to supply Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
Highlights of the Citizenship Modification Act
- Granting nationality to non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring international locations.
- The Citizenship Act, 1955, one of many necessities for citizenship was that the applicant will need to have resided in India within the final 12 months, in addition to for 11 of the earlier 14 years.
- Now the modification relaxes the second requirement — from 11 years to 6 years.
- Gives that the registration of Abroad Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders could also be cancelled in the event that they violate any regulation.
