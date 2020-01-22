CAA row: No stay on Citizenship Act, SC gives Centre 4 weeks to respond

Professional- and anti-CAA protests draw huge crowds













Listening to round 140 petitions in opposition to the contentious Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) on Wednesday, January 22, the Supreme Courtroom bench stated it might refer the pleas to a bigger constitutional bench. It has additionally given the Centre 4 weeks to answer on the pleas.

Supreme Courtroom of India, New Delhi.IANS

A 3-member bench, headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, stated that interim order on CAA petitions can be heard by a five-judge structure bench.

What does the CAA say?

The CAA seeks to supply Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

