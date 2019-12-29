CAA stir: Karnataka BJP to conduct pro-Citizenship Act campaign to counter protests

Professional- and anti-CAA protests draw large crowds













The ruling Bharatiya Janata Get together in Karnataka is about to conduct a pro-Citizenship Modification Act marketing campaign throughout the state from January 1-15 to counter the protests towards the contentious Act.

“A pro-CAA awareness campaign will be conducted across the southern state from January 1-15 peacefully to counter the protests launched against it by students and other people at the behest of the Congress and Left parties,” BJP’s state unit normal secretary N Ravikumar mentioned at Hubballi, about 400 kms northwest of Bengaluru.

The get together will attain out to all sections of society by social media and by holding pro-CAA rallies in all 30 district headquarters throughout the state, along with contacting the individuals instantly at their doorstep by the get together’s cadres and supporters.

BJP employees and supporters take part in a rally organised by the get together in help of the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA).IANS

“Our cadres and supporters are being briefed and trained at about 300 local units in cities and towns across the state to explain the salient features of the CAA to the people and clarify their doubts as the protesters were misleading them with wrong information about it,” asserted Ravikumar.

The CAA got here into being after Parliament handed its modification invoice on December 11 and the President enacted it into regulation to provide citizenship rights to Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Christians, Buddhists and Jains who’ve been persecuted as minorities in Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan over the past seven a long time.

Bengaluru CAA protestsNaqshib Nisar

“A deliberate misinformation campaign has been carried out against the CAA by vested interests, misguiding a section of college/university students, their faculty, activists and members of the minority community on its provisions so as to create unrest and trigger violence in the country,” Ravikumar claimed.

The ruling get together can even maintain mega rallies and public conferences in main cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi, Belagavi, Bellary and Kalaburagi throughout the state and enlighten the individuals on the advantages of the CAA.

“As social media is all-pervasive with greater reach and better impact, we will reach out to about 1 crore people of all ages through Kannada, Hindi and English script, messages and audio/video clips across the state during the fortnight-long campaign,” added Ravikumar.

(With inputs from IANS.)