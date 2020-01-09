News

Cabbie stabbed in North York over possible fare dispute

January 9, 2020
A taxi driver was stabbed in North York over a suspected fare dispute Wednesday night time.

Toronto Police say the violent altercation unfolded within the space of York Mills Rd. and Yonge St., close to the York Mills TTC and GO Transit stations, round 9:20 p.m.

STABBING:

Yonge St York Mills Rd

– Taxi driver stabbed

– Could also be a fare dispute

– Suspect has entered a mall

– Nonetheless armed with knife

– Police o/s

– Accidents critical however not life threatening

– Officers looking out the world#GO53641

^dh

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 9, 2020

The sufferer was taken to hospital with “serious” accidents however is anticipated to outlive.

Police say the assailant ran off, “still armed with knife.”

The assailant was final seen heading into a close-by mall.

Officers searched the world however no arrest has been made.

