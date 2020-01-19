Cabinet Minister’s secret plot to stop Big Ben bongs for Brexit 

By Glen Owen and Brendan Carlin for The Mail on Sunday

Revealed: 19:29 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:31 EST, 18 January 2020

A Cupboard Minister secretly plotted with the Commons authorities two weeks in the past to kill off the concept of Massive Ben bonging for Brexit, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

As public stress began to mount for the historic clock to interrupt its silence on the night of January 31, the senior Minister begged: ‘We have to find a way of stopping this. It will be too divisive, Remainers will hate it.’

Earlier final week, the Home of Commons Fee successfully vetoed the plan, claiming it could value greater than £500,000 to interrupt enormous restore works now below approach on the clock and the historic Elizabeth Tower that homes it.

The bell and tower are going by a four-year revamp which has concerned encasing the construction in scaffolding and taking the bell out of fee for all however New Yr’s Eve, Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday

In addition they rejected presents of donations to fulfill the fee – to the fury of Brexiteers.

However the disclosure senior Minister had been plotting to attain the identical finish reveals the dimensions of the chaos contained in the Authorities over ‘bong-gate’.

Simply days after the intervention, Boris Johnson overtly backed the general public enchantment to lift the money by suggesting folks ‘bung a bob for a Big Ben bong’.

Mr Johnson has now privately apologised to Downing Avenue employees for elevating false hopes.

No 10 as a substitute unveiled its personal programme to mark Brexit Day, with the Prime Minister addressing the nation from inside Downing Avenue as a clock counting all the way down to the second Britain leaves the EU at 11pm is projected on to the skin.

Buildings round Whitehall might be lit up and Union Flags flown in Parliament Sq. – however the totemic bongs won’t sound.

A senior Commons supply stated that it appeared the Authorities had been towards the Massive Ben scheme all alongside. They stated: ‘In public, they might be trying to blame the Commons for being intransigent but in private, they’ve been making an attempt to kill it off.’

The MoS also can reveal that MPs will shortly be warned that the price of the works has rocketed from £60 million to nearly £80 million.

Final evening, Downing Avenue sources confirmed Mr Johnson had now apologised to aides for his feedback on the marketing campaign.

One stated: ‘Boris was very contrite. He realises that if he hadn’t given this doomed thought the kiss of life final week, it’d have been put of its distress earlier.’

Requested to verify that the invoice had certainly soared, a Commons spokesman stated no further price range had but been thought of.

A Authorities spokesman stated final evening: ‘Downing Street has outlined plans for a special Cabinet, a PM address to the nation, and a light display to mark the UK leaving the EU. This is a significant moment in our history and a chance to bring the country together and reunite communities.’