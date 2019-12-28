Cabinet Office apologises after publishing hundreds of home and office addresses

By Ryan Fahey For Mailonline

Revealed: 09:24 EST, 28 December 2019 | Up to date: 09:43 EST, 28 December 2019

The Cupboard Workplace uploaded the house and work addresses of greater than 1,000 recipients of New Years’ Honours, together with Elton John, Ben Stokes, Iain Duncan Smith and British Bake Off champ Nadiya Hussain.

The work and residential addresses of counter-terrorism officers, senior police and ministry of defence workers had been additionally included among the many reams of private knowledge uploaded to a authorities web site within the safety breach.

Among the many victims of the privateness gaff had been British Bake Off champ Nadiya Hussain; former Ofcom boss Sharon White; Simon Stevens, the chief govt of NHS England; Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith and Labour MP Diana Johnson and Alison Saunders, the previous director of public prosecutions.

Every had their residence addresses revealed on the location.

A Cupboard Workplace spokesperson informed the Guardian that it had reported itself to the Data Commissioner’s Workplace.

‘A model of the New 12 months honours 2020 checklist was revealed in error which contained recipients’ addresses,’ the spokesperson mentioned.

‘The knowledge was eliminated as quickly as potential. We apologise to all these affected and are trying into how this occurred. We now have reported the matter to the ICO and are contacting all these affected immediately.’

A member of the general public notified the newspaper of the blunder.

It was dwell on the location for round 90 minutes earlier than being pulled.