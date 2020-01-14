Cable Ties – “Sandcastles”

The Australian trio Cable Ties are releasing their sophomore album, Far Sufficient , on the finish of March. It's the follow-up to their 2017 self-titled debut and their first report through Merge.

At this time, they're sharing a brand new music from it, “Sandcastles,” a glowering monitor through which Jenny McKechnie, who has a little bit of Corin Tucker's quiver in her voice, leads the band in a call-and- response about passivity and accountability. “You don't do anything because you never stopped kicking down sandcastles,” she sings as an indictment.

Right here’s what she stated in regards to the monitor in an announcement:

“Sandcastles” is a criticism of the concept that an efficient activist neighborhood will be created by shouting down and casting out anybody who doesn't abide by the social norms or language of an unique neighborhood or group. The music is geared toward a figurative particular person who doesn’t have any curiosity in making constructive modifications in society or taking part in open and productive discussions about political and social points. Relatively, they set themselves up because the gatekeepers of progressive teams by aggressively policing language and instantly casting out anybody who doesn't abide by the codes of conduct they’ve created. This turns purportedly intersectional, progressive teams into unique golf equipment solely accessible to folks with homogeneous opinions, social and financial backgrounds, and methods of talking.

Watch a video for the monitor under.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hope”

02 “Tell Them Where To Go”

03 “Sandcastles”

04 “Lani”

05 “Not My Story”

06 “Self-Made Man”

07 “Anger’s Not Enough”

08 “Pillow”

Far Sufficient is out three / 27 through Merge / Poison Metropolis (AUS / NZ). Pre-order it right here.