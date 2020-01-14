Cafe saves 2.6 TONNES of Christmas food from landfill and invites customers to pay what they feel

By Chantalle Edmunds For Mailonline

A not-for-profit social enterprise is looking for shoppers for an enormous 2.61 tonnes of Christmas themed meals in a effort to cease it ending up in landfill.

Re-f-use, Durham’s department of the Actual Junk Meals Mission, says a lot of the meals is effectively in date however Christmas packaging and a glut of merchandise solely obtainable throughout the festive season means it is now been categorized by supermarkets as waste.

The social enterprise runs a group cafe primarily based in Chester-le-Avenue, County Durham, and has taken to Fb to share images displaying the large amount of meals and to ask for assist in distributing the merchandise for a small service cost and on a Pay As You Really feel foundation.

‘Our cabinets and freezers are full, we’d like your assist to distribute this meals in a method that offers it worth and respects the assets used to create it, whereas additionally supporting us to proceed our food-waste-saving mission.’

Among the many gadgets to be picked up are mince pies, baked treats, candies, crisps, fruit and greens and in addition gadgets from the over-stocked freezers.

Fb customers responded with enthusiasm to the endeavour.

‘I fully agree. It is an absolute shame that the supermarkets produce this a lot waste! It is not sustainable for our planet,’ Jo BG Gordon stated.

Terry Bunn stated: ‘Love the cafe and all of the individuals who make it what it’s, I for one will likely be there with me 2 quid and a donation thanks.’

Sharon Flintham added: ‘Want I lived nearer. I’d like to be concerned with one thing like this. Hats off to you all x’

A service cost of £2 will likely be charged to cowl prices and and features a bag. Consumers will likely be given a bio-degradable bag, and requested to ‘Pay As You Really feel’ for no matter items taken.

Re-f-use defined how its Pay As You Really feel system works:

‘slightly than asking what you *do not* have we ask what you *do* have… you have got worth to us not simply by the cash in your pockets however by the distinctive expertise and time you may give. Everyone seems to be requested to contribute, however this seems to be like getting concerned and being a part of our group, both by paying one thing in money or by cleansing the cafe, mending one thing, writing us a overview, sharing what you have got with others.’

Durham’s Actual Junk Meals Mission was set as much as intercept meals earlier than it turns into waste. It serves ‘wholesome accessible’ meals on a ‘Pay As you Really feel’ foundation from its cafe.

The not-for-profit additionally runs pop up occasions, media campaigns, a faculties challenge and a grocery field scheme.

The Christmas meals will likely be redistributed on Saturday afternoon.