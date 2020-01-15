Cain Velasquez Confirms WWE Royal Rumble Match Entry

Cain Velasquez is somewhat excessive up on the percentages to win the 2020 Royal Rumble match. Now he’s confirming his entry.

Whereas talking to Solar Sport, the two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion confirmed that not solely will he be within the 2020 Royal Rumble match, however he’s going to win it too.

“I can win it, hell yeah, that’s my mentality for everything. For everyone as well, that is how your mentality has to be. I’m going in to win this thing.”

Brock Lesnar is the #1 entry within the 2020 WWE Males’s Royal Rumble match. If he takes out everybody till Velasquez that would set the stage for a 3rd confrontation between the 2.

On the subject of going through Lesnar once more, it feels like Velasquez is prepared.

“I just have to keep pushing forward. I am never going to stop fighting to go out there and beat him again.”

Now that Velasquez has confirmed that he’ll be within the Royal Rumble that makes a WrestleMania match between Velasquez and Lesnar extra probably. Cain Velasquez mentioned that he’s going to win it too which could possibly be a really attention-grabbing strategy to kick off the highway to WrestleMania.