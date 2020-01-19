Cain Velasquez Talks WWE Rejecting Him At First

WWE doesn’t at all times leap at a possibility when they should. They nearly missed out on having Cain Velasquez working for them, however they finally rotated.

Cain Velasquez not too long ago spoke to Cultaholic whereas WWE had a bunch of Superstars within the UK to have fun the launch of WWE on BT Sport. He mentioned WWE turning him down the primary time round. He went to AAA and acquired some reps in, however finally Vince McMahon’s firm noticed cash within the former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion.

“So when I did AAA, I called the WWE first. I called them, me, my people, my agent called the WWE. And I was interested from that match that I saw at Elimination Chamber. You know, this is obviously where the best guys are, this is the top. So Triple H and Vince McMahon weren’t going to give me a shot right away, that was clear.” “So I said, ‘Okay, let’s do something else.’ I’ve always loved lucha. Lucha was my first love of wrestling. I watched that as — that was my first time watching any kind of pro wrestling. So I said, ‘Why don’t we do a lucha match?’ Me and my wife, my manager — my wife was super into it. She was like, ‘Why don’t you do a lucha match?’ I said, ‘Okay, let’s do it’…I wanted to wear the mask. I wanted to do traditional lucha moves just to pay homage to the people who have done it in the past and they just look f*cking cool to do.”

Cain Velasquez will probably be within the 2020 Royal Rumble. That is nothing that WWE has formally introduced, however he let the cat out of the bag already. We’ll must see if and when he steps within the ring with Brock Lesnar once more, however Velasquez nonetheless has a number of years in WWE to get some work carried out.

Due to 411 Mania for the quote