Calcutta University To Confer Honorary D Litt On Abhijit Banerjee

Calcutta College will confer the honorary D Litt on Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee On January 28.

The Calcutta College will confer the honorary D Litt (honoris causa) on Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee at its annual convocation which shall be held on January 28 subsequent 12 months.

Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee informed a press meet right here on Tuesday, that the senate, the very best choice making physique of the institute unanimously cleared the proposal to confer honorary D Litt on the 2019 Nobel prize winner in Economics.

To a query, if West Bengal Governor and College Chancellor Jagdeep Dhankhar shall be invited to preside over the convocation, which is normally attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the VC evaded a direct reply saying, “everything will be decided according to the university statute.”

Nonetheless, she didn’t elaborate on the statute.

To a different query, she stated that the college determined the date of the senate assembly after intimating the Larger Schooling division 10-days again as per the brand new regulation handed in West Bengal Meeting earlier this month.

The brand new regulation acknowledged that any tutorial choice to be taken by the very best choice making our bodies of state universities are to be communicated to the Larger Schooling division.

The college will confer Sir Asutosh Mookerjee Memorial Medal to eminent astrophysicist J V Narlikar on the event.

Scientists Samir Okay Brahmachari, Arup Kumar Raychaudhuri and Partha Pratim Majumder shall be conferred with the Sir Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray Medal.

The Rabindranath Tagore Memorial Medal shall be awarded posthumously to poet Aurobindo Guha, and writer-activist Manoranjan Byapari.