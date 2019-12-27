Cale Makar will return to Avalanche lineup Friday against Minnesota

Avalanche prized rookie Cale Makar will return from an eight-game harm absence Friday night time when Colorado hosts the Minnesota Wild. Makar, who has fallen from first to second in NHL rookie scoring, is recovering from an upper-body harm — believed to be his left shoulder.

“Obviously, you never want to be injured. But at the same time, it is what it is,” Makar mentioned after Friday’s morning skate on the Pepsi Middle. “And these things take time. So you just have to prepare yourself for whatever comes your way. Now, I’m just excited to be back.”

Makar has 28 factors (eight objectives) in 29 video games. He’s nonetheless Colorado’s second-leading scorer however now tied with ahead Joonas Donskoi.

Makar, 21, is now second within the NHL rookie scoring race behind Buffalo’s Victor Olofsson, who has 34 factors in 38 video games.