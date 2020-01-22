Calgary hunting club triggers outrage over elephant hunt auction

Animal lovers and activists are livid Calgary looking membership is auctioning off the primary licence for a foreigner to hunt and kill an elephant in Botswana.

The public sale comes as threats to the majestic African elephant mount.

The Ivory-Free Canada Coalition — a partnership of Canadian non-profit organizations — has petitioned the feds for the previous two years to ban the import, home sale, and export of all elephant ivory, together with looking trophies.

Ivory is prized in Asia as a standing image and a weird panacea for plenty of illnesses in conventional medication.

The end result has been the decimation of elephant herds with ivory fetching greater than gold.

“It is absolutely appalling that in this day and age, Canada is still complicit with the slaughter of elephants for trophies,” stated Michael Bernard, deputy director of the Humane Society Worldwide Canada.

“We are urgently calling on the Canadian government to ban all trade in elephant ivory and end Canada’s role in further endangering these magnificent creatures.”

The Calgary chapter of Safari Membership Worldwide will award the elephant hunt to the best bidder at their 27th Annual Fundraiser on Jan. 25 (supplied the bid is over $84,000).

Botswana lifted its ban on elephant looking in Could final yr, inciting worldwide outrage.

A staggering 20,000 African elephants are killed annually and scientists anticipate they are going to be extinct within the wild inside 20 years if the killing continues.