January 15, 2020 | 7:41am

A pair based mostly in southern California has been lacking since final week after leaving for Mexico to gather lease checks from their tenants at properties they personal in Tijuana, based on experiences Tuesday.

Jesus Ruben Lopez Guillen, 70, and his spouse Maria Teresa Lopez, 65, left their residence in Backyard Grove, Calif., in Orange County of their pick-up truck Friday morning, Backyard Grove Police Division Lt. Carl Whitney instructed Los Angeles’ KNBC-TV. The couple was anticipated to return to California Friday afternoon. Their daughter reported them lacking at about 7:10 p.m.

The daughter instructed authorities she was monitoring her dad and mom utilizing the Discover My Telephone app. She mentioned the app confirmed her dad and mom have been at one among their properties in Tijuana. Regardless of this, she mentioned a relative instructed her over the telephone that nobody was at that location when the member of the family went to test on them.

The telephone later stopped transmitting a sign. Police in Tijuana discovered the couple’s automobile close to the property, Whitney mentioned. FBI and Mexican authorities have been notified in regards to the seek for the couple.

The couple deliberate to reach in Tijuana and first go to the financial institution to take out money in pesos, EN24 reported, citing Raul Gutierrez, a spokesman for the Baja California Prosecutor’s Workplace in Mexico.

The subsequent cease was purported to be the alternate home, the place they have been to alter the cash into U.S. . The couple then deliberate to go to tenants in a number of homes within the Obrera neighborhood to gather lease in money. Mexican authorities are nonetheless working to confirm if the couple visited these places, Gutierrez mentioned.

Backyard Grove Police is asking anybody with info to name Detective Richard Desbiens at (714) 741-5810. The Baja California Prosecutor’s Workplace in Mexico additionally encourages these with information of the couple’s whereabouts to name (664) 607-7332 and (664) 683-9646.