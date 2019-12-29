December 29, 2019 | 1:37pm

A father and three of his youngsters died in a hearth when the household’s Christmas tree went up in flames, in keeping with information studies.

Juan Moreno, 41, died attempting desperately to avoid wasting the children, ages four to 12, when the blaze started at their Hemet, California, condominium round 1:15 a.m. Friday, authorities informed NBC San Diego.

Two of the youngsters, Maria, 12, and Janessa, four, died on the scene, whereas the third, Eight-year-old Isaac, was rushed to UCI Medical Heart however later died on account of his accidents, the information outlet help.

Officers mentioned the fireplace seems to have been sparked by hearth that ignited the tree.

Kin mentioned Moreno, his spouse, Christina, the couple’s child and their 11-year-old daughter had all made it to security, however the dad ran again into the blaze for the opposite three youngsters and by no means made it out alive, NBC Los Angeles mentioned.

Authorities mentioned the fireplace additionally compelled about 40 residents to flee the condominium advanced.

“This tragedy underscores how quickly a fire can spread,” Hemet Hearth Chief Scott Brown mentioned. “Smoke alarms provide that critical early warning so you can get out quickly and are an important part of a home fire escape plan.”