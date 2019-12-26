December 26, 2019 | 12:52pm

A California man died at a neighborhood hospital on Christmas Eve after attempting to save lots of his 10-year-old daughter from drifting out to sea, authorities mentioned.

The lady had been utilizing a floating machine in Monterey Bay off Carmel River State Park round 12:30 p.m. when the dad noticed her float somewhat too far out within the water, state fireplace officers instructed SFGate.com.

The daddy, whose title and age weren’t disclosed, swam out to the lady, then witnesses instructed rescuers that each of them had been struggling within the water.

Each had been taken to shore however the father later died, SFGate.com reported.

The lady was being handled for attainable hypothermia, the report mentioned.