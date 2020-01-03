California Democratic Party settles lawsuits alleging harassment and discrimination by former leader

The California Democratic Celebration has reached settlements in three lawsuits alleging sexual harassment and office retaliation involving its former chief, Eric Bauman.

An announcement launched by present social gathering Chairman Rusty Hicks on Friday introduced the settlements however didn’t point out how a lot the social gathering paid to resolve the authorized actions.

“Some of the California Democratic Party’s most sacred values are fairness, respect and dignity for all,” Hicks stated. “Those values empower so many grassroots leaders and activists to devote their time, talent and treasure to our Party’s candidates and causes.”

One of many lawsuits was filed in April by William Floyd, who served as Bauman’s assistant from March 2016 till November 2018 and claimed that Bauman carried out oral intercourse on him with out his consent on a minimum of three events.

That very same month, a second lawsuit was filed by former social gathering operations director Tina McKinnor, former communications director John Vigna and social gathering activist Spencer Dayton alleging racial discrimination, retaliation, sexual assault and harassment by Bauman, and claiming that the social gathering failed to guard them.

The social gathering has agreed to pay greater than $1 million to settle that case, in keeping with the Wall Avenue Journal, which first reported the settlements.

A 3rd settlement was reached with Brendan Stepp, a former video editor and subject cinematographer for the social gathering who alleged that Bauman made repeated, undesirable sexual advances towards him.

The social gathering beforehand paid $378,348 in authorized settlements to former workers Alton Wang, William Rodriguez-Kennedy and Kate Earley, in keeping with marketing campaign finance filings reviewed by The Instances in October. The trio initially filed go well with final January, alleging a tradition of harassment and sexual misconduct that was “well-known and apparently tolerated” by high officers.

Bauman introduced his resignation in November 2018 following a report from The Instances that exposed 10 social gathering workers members and political activists had accused him of creating crude sexual feedback and fascinating in undesirable touching or bodily intimidation in skilled settings.

Christine Mai-Duc, a former Instances workers author, contributed to this report.