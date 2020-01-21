January 21, 2020 | 9:29am

A California man killed three teenagers when he deliberately rammed his automotive into theirs, authorities stated.

Anurag Chandra, 42, of Corona, was arrested shortly after the late Sunday crash that despatched a Toyota Prius right into a tree in Temescal Valley, the place cops discovered his white Infiniti sedan with front-end harm, the Riverside Press-Enterprise experiences.

“It was an intentional act,” California Freeway Patrol Lt. David Yokley instructed reporters Monday. “Our investigation led us to believe Mr. Chandra intentionally rammed the Prius, causing the driver to lose control. The investigation has now changed from a hit-run collision to homicide.”

Witnesses led cops to Chandra after the crash. It’s unclear if street rage was concerned, however investigators consider the teenager victims knew the person was concentrating on them. He’s now dealing with costs of suspicion of homicide and assault with a lethal weapon, Yokley stated.

“We really don’t know,” Yokley stated of a attainable motive. “Obviously, there was some sort of contact. We are looking into those exact same questions, of whether or not he was known to the victims.”

Three of the teenagers have been trapped contained in the Prius and needed to be rescued by firefighters on the scene, the place one in all them was pronounced useless. Two others succumbed to their accidents at hospitals. They have been recognized by a coroner’s workplace as Daniel Hawkins, 16, of Corona; Drake Ruiz, 16, of Corona; and Jacob Ivascu, 16, of Riverside, the newspaper experiences.

The injured teenagers are anticipated to outlive. All six had attended Olive Department Church & College in Corona, staffers introduced on Fb.

“Our prayers go out to God for His grace, comfort, and mercy to the families at this time,” the assertion learn.

Greater than 100 folks gathered for a prayer service in Corona late Monday at Northpoint Evangelical Free Church, the place the teenagers had been lively members, a spokesman instructed the newspaper.

“They were bright young kids that had so much to look forward to and it was taken far too early,” spokesman Tim East stated.

Alcohol or medication didn’t seem like an element within the crash, however toxicology assessments are nonetheless pending. Chandra remained in custody in Riverside County with out bail late Monday, the newspaper experiences.

“There is no greater tragedy that the death of a young person, and we offer our sincere condolences and continued support to the families,” the Corona-Norco Unified College District stated in a press release.