January 23, 2020 | 12:08pm

A Three-year-old California woman has been hospitalized with a pressure of the coronavirus, in line with a report.

Aliyah Cardoza Gofundme

Aliyah Cardoza, who’s from Azusa, was admitted to Youngsters’s Hospital Los Angeles on Dec. 23 with flu-like signs and identified with the coronavirus, in addition to microplasma, pneumonia, and acute respiratory syndrome, information station KTLA reported.

“[She had a] fever and a cough. And it just escalated to where her fever was not breaking,” her mother, Gloria Aguilera, informed the outlet.

Assessments decided that the tot has the NL63 pressure, which isn’t the identical because the novel virus that originated in Wuhan, China, and has killed 17 individuals and sickened 600 extra, in line with the report.

“It is really relieving that she doesn’t have that strain,” Aguilera stated.

Aliyah, who is anticipated to make a full restoration, has been incubated on respiration and chest tubes, the report stated. Whereas within the hospital, the tot’s lung collapsed and he or she suffered a seizure.

“I didn’t know she would end up in this kind of situation where I would have to see my child go through so much pain,” Aguilera stated.

There are seven recognized strains of the coronavirus, which may trigger signs of delicate to reasonable respiratory signs, in line with the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention.

The Wuhan coronavirus emerged final month in a central Chinese language province and has unfold to 4 different international locations, together with the US, the place there was a case detected in Washington state.