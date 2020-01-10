California Housing Crisis Podcast: Will Sen. Scott Wiener’s SB 50 succeed this year?

By the top of January, probably the most contentious housing payments within the nation may have superior additional within the legislative course of than it’s ever has — or fail but once more.

State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) has reignited his push to move Senate Invoice 50, which goals to radically improve housing progress in California by permitting the development of mid-rise condominium complexes close to transit stops and fourplexes in single-family neighborhoods.

On this episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast,” we talk about the three-year historical past of Wiener’s efforts and the newest adjustments to the invoice, which might give cities and counties extra flexibility in the place they’ll enhance density of their communities.

Wiener is our visitor and we ask him concerning the two main facilities of opposition to SB 50: advocacy teams representing lower-income communities of colour, which consider SB 50 would exacerbate the displacement of residents in gentrifying neighborhoods, and suburban activists nervous about adjustments within the character of their neighborhoods.

By legislative guidelines, SB 50 should clear the state Senate by Jan. 31. If it does, the invoice can be debated within the Meeting later this yr. If not, the invoice is unlikely to be revived till a minimum of 2021.

“ Gimme Shelter ,” a biweekly podcast that appears at why it’s so costly to dwell in California and what the state can do about it, options Liam Dillon, who covers housing affordability points for the Los Angeles Instances, and Matt Levin, information and housing reporter for CALmatters .