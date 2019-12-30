December 29, 2019 | 10:57pm

A California man was arrested Friday for allegedly murdering a homeless lady who was looking for a spot to sleep, police say.

Carlos Urias, 49, was charged with homicide within the dying of 41-year-old Joanna Otero, Fresno’s Fox 26 reported.

He was booked into the Madera County Division of Corrections on Friday night time, the report stated.

Police in Madera responded to a name round 11:50 p.m. Monday relating to an injured particular person within the space of 4th and G Road. They stated they discovered Otero with accidents indicating an assault.

Otero later died from her accidents, the Modesto Bee reported. Police stated Otero seemingly was searching for a spot to sleep when the assault unfolded.

Police combed by surveillance footage from companies within the space of the assault to identification Urias as a suspect. He was noticed Friday whereas strolling in an space of Yosemite and B Road and arrested for homicide, Fox 26 reported.

“The arrest of Carlos does not replace the loss of Joanne Otero, but we hope his arrest starts the process of healing for the family and the community,” a spokesperson for the Madera Police Division stated in an announcement.

Madera, in central California, is about 165 miles southeast of San Francisco.